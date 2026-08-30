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  • /Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 'Life mein sab kuch perfect nahi hota, par...'

Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 'Life mein sab kuch perfect nahi hota, par...'

This dialogue highlights that life is not always perfect, but certain moments, relationships, and experiences naturally become meaningful and beautiful in their own way. It reminds us to embrace imperfections and find happiness in what life gradually shapes into something special.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 'Life mein sab kuch perfect nahi hota, par...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 'Life mein sab kuch perfect nahi hota, par...'
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