/Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 'Life mein sab kuch perfect nahi hota, par...'

Life is never a straight line: it's all about ups, downs, mistakes, and unexpected turns. We chase perfection, most of us, at some point or another, but reality has a way of teaching us otherwise: perfection isn't just sitting out there, waiting to be found. It's slower than that. It shapes itself, bit by bit, through experiences, relationships, moments that end up staying with us long after they've passed.
'Life mein sab kuch perfect nahi hota, par kuch cheezein perfect ban jaati hain' — Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
This dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani beautifully captures the idea that life is not meant to be flawless or perfectly planned. We often expect everything to go exactly the way we imagine, but reality is different things go wrong, situations change, and people don’t always behave the way we hope. Still, that doesn’t mean life loses its value or beauty.
What makes life truly special is that, despite all its imperfections, certain moments, relationships, and experiences naturally become “perfect” in their own way. It could be a friendship, a love story, a journey, or even a simple memory that feels right forever. The dialogue reminds us to stop chasing perfection in everything and instead appreciate the imperfect moments that turn out to be the most meaningful.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a 2013 Bollywood romantic drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and it follows four friends Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi whose lives collide during a trekking trip to Manali. What it captures so well, really, is the contrast between youthful dreams and the choices people end up making as they grow older. Friendship runs through all of it too, holding the whole story together.
At its core, though, this is Bunny's journey: ambition, freedom, chasing something bigger set against Naina's transformation, which goes the other way entirely. She starts shy, buried in books, and turns into someone confident, independent, sure of herself. Years pass. They reconnect. And slowly, what was once friendship becomes something more, love creeping in almost sideways. It's less about grand emotion, more about timing how priorities, not just feelings, end up shaping the people we love and when. The film handles all of it romance, friendship, that whole messy process of figuring yourself out in a way that just feels real.
There's more to it than the love story. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is also, at its heart, about living fully, about not being afraid of change. Growing up, it suggests, doesn't mean giving up on dreams; it means learning to hold them alongside relationships, responsibilities, everything else life throws in. With music that sticks in your head, visuals that stay with you, and storytelling that hits an emotional note without overdoing it, the film's become something of a modern classic one that still resonates, years later, with anyone navigating youth and everything that comes after it.
It leaves you with a message that sticks: life isn't just about chasing goals. It's about the people, too the moments we collect along the way, almost without realising it. Growing up brings change, sure; that's unavoidable. But it should never cost us our ability to feel, to love, to live freely; that's the reminder here. And in the end, the whole thing comes down to something pretty simple: happiness shows up when we learn to balance our dreams with the relationships that actually matter.
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