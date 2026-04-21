Dialogue of the day from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: ‘Insaan ka kartavya hota hai…’

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara remains one of Bollywood’s most loved coming-of-age films, following three friends, Kabir, Arjun, and Imran on a bachelor trip across Spain that ends up changing their lives in unexpected ways. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film beautifully explores themes of friendship, fear, and learning to live in the present.

Each character pushes themselves out of their comfort zone through adventure be it deep-sea diving, skydiving, or the running of the bulls—using these experiences to confront personal fears and unresolved emotions.

While the film is remembered for its simple yet relatable story, its dialogues are what truly stayed with the audience over the years.

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Dialogue of the day

“Insaan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kamyabi, nakamyabi sab uske haath mein hai.”

Meaning of this quote

At its core, the line reminds us that a person’s responsibility lies in making an honest effort. You can control how much you try, how sincere you are, and the intent behind your actions—but the final outcome isn’t always in your hands.

It’s a gentle reminder to focus on the process rather than the result. Success or failure often depends on factors beyond our control, so instead of worrying about what might happen, it’s more important to give your best and let things unfold naturally.

More about the film

The film stands out for its layered characters and emotional arcs. Arjun, played by Hrithik Roshan, is a work-driven investment banker who slowly learns to enjoy life beyond money. Imran, portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, goes on a journey of self-discovery while seeking closure with his estranged father. Kabir, played by Abhay Deol, deals with doubts about his upcoming marriage.

Katrina Kaif’s character Laila plays a key role in shaping their outlook, constantly reminding them to live in the moment.

Apart from its story, the film is also known for its stunning visuals of Spain and its memorable music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The poetry written by Javed Akhtar, recited by Farhan Akhtar, adds an emotional depth that lingers long after the film ends. Even years later, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara continues to inspire audiences to embrace life fully and not wait for the “perfect time.”