Dialogue of the day on life lessons: 'You can't control your fate, all you can do is...'

Dialogue of the day: Today, while hopping on the nostalgia train, we have found some iconic lines which featured in classics, inspiring readers to not feel down and out - but make most of their choices. In this 'series' we bring out the best of Bollywood and Hollywood for you. Let's try to decode what these lines mean:

"You cannot control your fate, all you can do is decide what you're going to do with the time that's given to you." — The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Meaning of the dialogue

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This iconic dialogue, "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us," is spoken by Gandalf to Frodo Baggins in JRR. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. For the unversed, this line comes in at a time when Frodo somewhere hopes that burden of the Ring had not fallen to him in his time - making him understand the whys and ifs, Gandalf responds gives this priceless advice.

Gandalf's lines here mean that while controlling fate ( or what is destined) is not in our hands but what we can do is plan wisely on what to make of the things you have at your disposal. There is no point to regret and waste your time and energy on it.

Rather, take responsibility of the situation and manage well with what you have.

The iconic line is also in the book 'The Fellowship of the Ring' and is famously remembered as actor Ian McKellen uttering it in the film's adaptation

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The 2001 epic fantasy film is directed by Peter Jackson from a screenplay by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Jackson. It is based on JRR Tolkien's 1954 The Fellowship of the Ring, the first volume of the novel The Lord of the Rings. The film is the first instalment in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The ensemble star cast including Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Sean Bean, Ian Holm, and Andy Serkis.

In 2002, the film won four Academy Awards from thirteen nominations. Made on a budget of $93 million, the film was a massive hit with raking in $897 million at the box office.