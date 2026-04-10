Dialogue of the day: 'They may take our lives, but they'll never...'

Dialogue of the day: In this series today, we will go down the memory lane and bring out the best of Bollywood and Hollywood for you. Jumping on the nostalgia drive, we shall recall top dialogues from films which made a difference. When we talk about freedom, inspiration and courage - who doesn't remember these famous lines mentioned below:

"They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!" -- Braveheart (film)

Meaning of the dialogue

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This famous dialogue is a powerful rally cry from the 1995 historical drama film Braveheart, uttered by iconic actor Mel Gibson as William Wallace before the Battle of Stirling. It very clearly signifies a movement against resisting tyranny in 13th-century First War of Scottish Independence - the main theme of the film.



It shows how passionately Gibson's character gives a powerful speech to the fellow soldiers saying: "Dying in your beds many years from now, would you be willing to trade all the days from this day to that for one chance, just one chance, to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom?"

Freedom, here stands for both personal as well as political independence.

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from 'Gone with the Wind': 'Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn'

About Braveheart

Released in 1995, Braveheart is an epic historical war drama film directed and produced by Mel Gibson, who portrays Scottish warrior Sir William Wallace in the First War of Scottish Independence. The features Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack and Angus Macfadyen. The story is inspired by Blind Harry's 15th century epic poem The Actes and Deidis of the Illustre and Vallyeant Campioun Schir William Wallace and was adapted for the screen by Randall Wallace.