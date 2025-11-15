Diana Penty Posts Goofy Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Harsh Sagar —Who He Is?

New Delhi: Actress Diana Penty, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail alongside Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, shared a fun and goofy birthday wish for her partner, diamond merchant Harsh Sagar.

Taking to Instagram, Diana posted a picture with Harsh and noted that the two share their birthdays in the same month.

"Two Scorpions, two weeks apart... no wonder we make the perfect team. Happy Birthday, partner! Love you much," she wrote.

Celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza, and Aditi Rao Hydari also extended their wishes for Harsh in the comments section.

Who Is Harsh Sagar?

According to multiple reports, Diana Penty’s boyfriend Harsh Sagar is a diamond merchant and is reportedly the nephew of filmmaker Chandra Barot, best known for directing classics like Don and Pyar Bhara Dil.

Harsh and Diana have reportedly been dating for several years. Despite his indirect ties to the film industry, Harsh prefers staying away from the spotlight, and Diana has also been private about her personal life.

Earlier this month, Diana shared a carousel of pictures from her own birthday celebration, attended by close friends. The post also included a candid shot with Harsh, showing him standing behind her.

Diana wrote, "Forgot to blow out the candles before cutting the cake... it was that kind of night. Grateful for another year, and even more grateful for the incredible people I get to call family and friends. My heart is full."

From attending concerts to celebrating special moments, Diana and Harsh have known each other for over a decade, sharing a relationship built on long-time friendship and a deep bond. The actress often dedicates heartwarming posts to Harsh on Instagram.

On the work front, Diana Penty was recently seen in films such as Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, Aaman Devgan’s Azaad, and Detective Sherdil. She also starred in the Prime Video series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

(Inputs from ANI)