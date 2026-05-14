Diana Penty set for Cannes 2026 comeback with third appearance at film festival

New Delhi: Actor Diana Penty is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival this year. This will be the cocktail actor's third appearance at the prestigious global event which celebrates cinema, fashion and culture.



The actress is known for her understated elegance and sophisticated fashion choices. She has often grabbed attention with her Cannes appearances over the years. Her red carpet looks have blended contemporary global couture with modern Indian aesthetics, making her one of the prominent Indian faces at the festival.



This year, Diana will attend the 79th Cannes Film Festival in association with BMW India and the BMW Excellence Club. The luxury platform is curated around global culture, lifestyle, hospitality and immersive brand experiences.



Speaking about her return to Cannes, Diana said, “It’s wonderful to be returning to Cannes this year, especially with BMW Excellence Club. Over the years, the festival has become such an iconic global moment that brings together cinema, fashion and culture in a really unique way. I’m excited to once again experience the energy of Cannes and represent a brand that embodies confidence, individuality and innovation.”



With her previous Cannes appearances continuing to remain a part of fashion conversations long after the red carpet, anticipation is already building around Diana’s style showcase this year.

Diana Penty’s upcoming work

Actress Diana Penty is currently balancing film projects along with her successful modelling career. She is currently awaiting the release of Section 84, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.



Apart from films, Diana works with several luxury and beauty brands and remains a regular face on fashion runways, frequently walking as a showstopper for leading designers.

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Indian stars at Cannes film festival 2026

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will once again return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal. Actress Alia Bhatt is also expected to attend. Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra, will also be present at the event. L’Oréal ambassador Aditi Rao Hydari will also return to the Cannes Film Festival this year after serving one of the most talked-about looks at the event last year with her iconic sindoor appearance.

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to return to Cannes to represent India on one of the world’s biggest platforms for cinema and fashion.

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will attend Cannes for the first time with his film Chardikala. He will be joined by his co-star Roopi Gill. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will also be part of the festival as a member of India's official delegation. He will represent the country in his role as the director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Marathi actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with actress Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi, are expected to attend. From Gujarati cinema, actor-producer Mansi Parekh, will attend with singer and producer Parthiv Gohil. From the Malayalam film industry, filmmaker Chidambaram will take his film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market.

Also Read: Cannes 2026 Indian guest list: Karan Johar, Ammy Virk, Ashutosh Gowariker & other big names to represent India on global stage

Cannes film festival 2026 details

French actress Eye Haïdara will serve as host for the opening and closing ceremonies. During the festival, two Honorary Palmes d'Or will be awarded: to New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson and to American actress, singer and filmmaker Barbra Streisand.

The festival will open with the French period-comedy film The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori.