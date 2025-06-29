Did Anti-Aging Injection On Fasting Trigger Shefali Jariwala’s Cardiac Arrest? Here’s What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala tragically passed away on Friday, June 27, at the age of 42 following a sudden cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence. According to reports, she was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

While the police and forensic team arrived at her residence for investigation, initial findings suggest her death was due to medical reasons, with no signs of foul play observed so far.

According to an IANS report, Shefali had been undergoing anti-aging treatments for several years. On the day of her demise, she was reportedly observing a fast for a religious ritual at home. During the day, she received her routine anti-aging injection, which may have triggered the cardiac arrest that led to her untimely death.

The report further mentions that between 10 PM and 11 PM, her health deteriorated rapidly. She reportedly began trembling, lost consciousness, and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At the time of the incident, her husband Parag Tyagi, mother, and a few others were present in the house.

As part of the ongoing probe, authorities have seized a variety of medications from Jariwala’s residence, including anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and gastric care pills.

Police have also recorded eight statements from family members, domestic staff, and medical professionals. Officials are currently awaiting the postmortem report and laboratory analysis of the confiscated medications to determine the exact cause of death.

As of now, no signs of dispute or foul play have been detected, according to the IANS update.

Shefali Jariwala, widely remembered for her hit music video Kaanta Laga and her stint on Bigg Boss 13, died at the young age of 42. Her sudden passing has left fans and industry colleagues in shock, with many celebrities taking to social media to mourn her untimely demise.