Did AR Rahman Just Mock Ranveer Allahbadia After His Controversy?

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on India’s Got Latent continues to dominate conversations, with several celebrities weighing in. Rahman, who attended the music launch of Chhaava, a historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, was asked a playful question by Kaushal. The actor requested the music maestro to describe his music using three emojis. Instead of giving a straightforward response, Rahman’s witty reply had the audience in splits.

The Mozart of Madras responded, “First, with the mouth closed,” while making a gesture of shutting his lips. He then added, “This past week, we have all seen what happens when the mouth opens.” His remark was met with roaring laughter from the audience and an animated reaction from Vicky, who couldn’t stop laughing.

While Rahman did not name anyone directly, his comment seemed to be a pointed reference to the ongoing uproar over Ranveer Allahbadia’s crude remark on India’s Got Latent. The podcaster’s now-viral question to a contestant—asking them to choose between watching their parents have sex every day or joining in once to stop it—sparked massive outrage across social media and beyond.



The backlash against Allahbadia has been intensifying, with politicians and social media users condemning his remarks as vulgar and distasteful. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has now summoned Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and the producers of India’s Got Latent to appear on February 17 to address complaints regarding derogatory comments on the show.



While Rahman’s remark stole the limelight, Vicky Kaushal’s reaction made the moment even more memorable. The Sam Bahadur star couldn’t contain his laughter, playfully gesturing towards the audience as if to say, “He really said that!” Fans were quick to point out that Kaushal’s natural and lighthearted response added to the moment’s charm.