Did Esha Gupta Ever Date Cricketer Hardik Pandya? Actress Reacts To Relationship Rumours

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Esha Gupta is known for her hot looks and sassy social media posts. Back in 2018, the rumours about her dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya were rife. Finally, after all these years, the actress has spoken about the relationship buzz. Esha Gupta recently joined Siddharth Kannan for a conversation on his YouTube channel where she talked about many things.

Esha Gupta on dating Hardik Pandya

When quizzed about her link-up rumour with Hardik Pandya, Esha said, “Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don’t think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that ‘maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t’ stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn’t dating-dating. We met once or twice, that’s it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended."

She also reflected upon the possibility of them being a couple. Esha candidly said that 'maybe it could have happened' but but things fizzled out quickly. Timing and compatibility, she shared, didn’t quite match up however, 'there was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn’t meant to be,' she added.

"It’s not that there was something lacking in him or me — we were just very different. And in a month or two, even he realised I wasn’t his type, and I realised he wasn’t mine.." she concluded.

Esha Gupta on Work

About the work and career, she said, "More than the limelight, I like family and real life. Of course I love my work — without the camera, there would be no Esha Gupta. But at the end of the day, I like going home and asking my mom what’s going on, getting scolded by her. I like all that. I can’t deal with waking up every morning and thinking, ‘Oh my God,’ and my husband and I praising ourselves for how good-looking we are—I can’t handle that."

On the work front, Esha was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2 on MX Player alongside Bobby Deol. She also played DCP Laxmi Rathi in One Day: Justice Delivered.