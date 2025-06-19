New Delhi: Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza is all set to be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. The heartfelt sports drama is scheduled to release on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the release, the actress in one of her recent interviews broke her silence on a crazy rumour about her 'accidental' wedding with John Abraham.

Genelia D'Souza On Her 'Accidental' Wedding...

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actress cleared the air, about the rumour of story that had sparked back in 2012 stating that a real priest had been brought on set to perform a wedding scene between the two actors — complete with rituals like mantras, garlands, the mangalsutra, and even the seven pheras — supposedly resulting in a legal marriage.

Reacting to it all, Genelia said, “There was no truth to it. We didn’t get married. These stories were spread by PR, and I think you should ask them why they did it."

Genelia took a 10-year break from acting after her marriage with Riteish Deshmukh.

During a conversation with Zoom, Genelia said, “Most people ask me if it’s easy to step away from the limelight for 10 years and I said, ‘It’s what I wanted to do, so I did it.’ I saw a place after 10 years and I am happy in that place. I may not do 10 films, I may do three films, but my happiness is with that and that’s what matters the most."

Sitaare Zameen Par Release

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy drama film directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. It is a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, and stars him and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, and follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament. Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to release on 20 June 2025.