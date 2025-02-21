Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Forget to Wear Pants? Fashion Police React To Her Mehendi Look

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made an appearance at Aadar Jain’s mehendi function, and her outfit has sparked a debate among fashion enthusiasts. A viral video shared by a fashion page questions whether Kareena “forgot to wear pants,” drawing mixed reactions from netizens. The fashion police loved her Sabyasachi outfit and even mentioned that this is in trend, while he hailed Karisma Kapoor's hot pink look and Alia Bhatt's golden outfit.

In the circulating images and videos, Kareena can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered long jacket-style outfit but the pants were missing which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Social media users quickly jumped in with comments, with some questioning her outfit choice for a traditional function, while others defended the actress’s bold and modern approach to fashion. Many fans pointed out that Kareena, known for her impeccable style, was simply following a contemporary fusion trend that blends ethnic and Western influences.



This isn’t the first time Kareena Kapoor Khan has made headlines for her fashion choices. Over the years, she has been a trendsetter in Bollywood, effortlessly carrying off both elegant traditional looks and edgy modern outfits.

While some may critique her outfit at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi function, her confidence and grace continue to make her a style icon.