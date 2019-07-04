close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Mangal

Did 'Mission Mangal' specially for daughter: Akshay Kumar

Arriving this Independence Day, it also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, with Jagan Shakti helming the film.

Did &#039;Mission Mangal&#039; specially for daughter: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar says "Mission Mangal" is one film which he did specially for his daughter and children her age.

In "Mission Mangal", a space drama, he plays a scientist.

"'Mission Mangal', a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars," Akshay tweeted on Thursday.

A post from the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi read: "Thank you, Akshay Kumar, for being a part of this incredible journey! We can't think of anyone better to inspire generations to come. Get ready for the true story of India's space mission to Mars #MissionMangal."

 

Tags:
Mission MangalAkshay KumarBollywood
Next
Story

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photoshoot

Must Watch

PT4M15S

In last 3 years, govt sanctioned to prosecute 16 IAS officers: Jitendra Singh