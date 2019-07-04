Did 'Mission Mangal' specially for daughter: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar says "Mission Mangal" is one film which he did specially for his daughter and children her age.

In "Mission Mangal", a space drama, he plays a scientist.

"'Mission Mangal', a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars," Akshay tweeted on Thursday.

A post from the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi read: "Thank you, Akshay Kumar, for being a part of this incredible journey! We can't think of anyone better to inspire generations to come. Get ready for the true story of India's space mission to Mars #MissionMangal."