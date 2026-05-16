Did Mouni Roy confirm relationship with Disha Patani? Here's the truth behind the viral post | FACT CHECK

Actress Mouni Roy recently confirmed her divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar on social media. However, amid the news of their separation, a viral post falsely claimed that the actress had announced a relationship and marriage with actress Disha Patani.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announce separation

Taking to social media, Mouni and Suraj shared a joint statement addressing their decision to part ways.

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The statement read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

The two further requested privacy and clarified that several circulating claims about their relationship were false and sensationalised.

Also Read | Mouni Roy confirms separation from Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage: ‘Attempts made to sensationalize our private lives’

“After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding,” the statement added.

Viral post falsely claims Mouni announced marriage with Disha Patani

Soon after the divorce announcement, a post began circulating widely on social media claiming that Mouni had shared an Instagram story confirming her relationship with Disha Patani and announcing their marriage.

The viral post read, “After closing one chapter, I found my forever in her. Yes... Disha and I are ready to turn this love story into marriage. From healing to happiness forever starts now.”

Take a look:

However, the claim is completely false.

What is the truth behind the viral image?

The image used in the viral post is actually an old photograph from June 2025, when Mouni and Disha visited an ISKCON temple together during Disha’s birthday celebrations. There is no official statement or social media post from either actress confirming any romantic relationship or marriage plans.

The viral screenshot appears to have been digitally manipulated to spread misinformation online.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s relationship timeline

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first met during a New Year celebration in Dubai in 2018 through mutual friends. Despite being in a long-distance relationship, with Suraj based in Dubai and Mouni in Mumbai, the two maintained a strong bond and frequently travelled to meet each other.

The couple tied the knot in Goa in 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding included both traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremonies.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in director Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film The Wives alongside Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt and others.

She will also feature in director David Dhawan’s romantic entertainer Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela in key roles.