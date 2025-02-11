Did Nagarjuna Just Say Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya Depressed? Netizens Slam The Actor’s Statement

Mumbai: The ongoing drama surrounding Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce has taken a new turn after Nagarjuna’s recent comments. In a conversation with the veteran actor revealed that his son, Chaitanya, struggled emotionally post-divorce and was left “very depressed.” He added that while Chay tried not to express his emotions outwardly, as a father, he could sense his unhappiness. However, Nagarjuna also expressed joy at seeing Chaitanya happy again with Sobhita Dhulipala, calling it “wonderful” to witness his son move forward.

In an interview with Times Now, he said, "Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I! It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha left him very depressed. My boy doesn’t show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy."

While some fans sympathized with Chay’s struggles, Nagarjuna’s statement sparked a debate online, with many social media users slamming him for allegedly portraying Samantha in a negative light.

As soon as Nagarjuna’s remarks went viral, netizens took to social media to share their opinions. Some users felt that the statement indirectly blamed Samantha for Chaitanya’s emotional struggles, while others believed Nagarjuna was simply expressing concern for his son.

One user wrote, “Omg… He found love very early, man! And Samantha was not depressed? Only your son was? Wah!” implying that the narrative unfairly painted Chay as the only one affected by the divorce.

Another commented, “Sir… please let others live happily. You were happy when your son moved on… she took a lot of time. Now, she wants to come out and start a new life… You and your son are interfering in her life now.”

Some users were more direct in their criticism, with comments like “Shame, shame, pappa shame”, calling out Nagarjuna for publicly discussing such personal matters. Meanwhile, others defended Chaitanya, stating that he had the right to share his side of the story.

One user supported him by saying, “Maybe he is also right… who knows?” while another added, “Ha sab ko dikha kisne kisko depressed kiya” (Now everyone has seen who made whom depressed).

This backlash comes in the wake of Naga Chaitanya’s recent interview, where he spoke openly about his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. He not only defended her against the negativity surrounding their romance but also called her his “true hero” for standing by him during a difficult time.

This statement also triggered reactions from Samantha’s fans, as they felt it downplayed her struggles post-divorce. Over the past couple of years, Samantha has been open about her battle with myositis and the emotional turmoil she went through following her separation from Chay. Many believe that while Chay is being painted as the “depressed” one, Samantha’s pain and struggles are being overlooked.