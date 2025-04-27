'Did Not Have Entire Information..': Shoaib Ibrahim Addresses Backlash Over Vlog Update After Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar recently faced criticism for what many called an "insensitive" vlog update shared shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack. Shoaib has now broken his silence, responding to the backlash they received after he posted a story assuring fans of their safety—while also mentioning, "new vlog coming soon." The couple had been vacationing in Kashmir just a day before the tragic incident.

Many netizens slammed the couple for promoting their vlog in the wake of such a sensitive situation.

In his latest vlog, Shoaib clarified that his family was unaware of the full extent of the incident when they posted the update.

“The issue that was created—or made into an issue—was about the story I posted. We flew from Srinagar to Delhi on April 22, and the Pahalgam incident occurred while we were in the air. We didn’t have any network access due to Kashmir’s restrictions on prepaid SIMs. When we landed and finally got signal, we started receiving messages from people asking about our wellbeing. At that point, we only heard that one or two people had been injured. Based on that, I thought it was best to inform everyone we were safe, and so I posted the story," Shoaib explained.

He also questioned why he and Dipika were being singled out when others continued with their regular lives and online content.

“Even if I did upload a video—why only me? Why are Dipika and I being targeted? Are we special to you? All vloggers have continued posting their content, film promotions are ongoing, music videos are being promoted. Even you must be living your life—eating, listening to music, going to work. So why am I being singled out? Why the abuse toward me and Dipika?”

Dipika and Shoaib left Kashmir a day before the brutal attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists.