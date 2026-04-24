Did Rakesh Bedi get Rs 1 cr bonus for Dhurandhar 2? Jameel Jamali replies 'mere account mein toh...'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise has created a storm not just at the box office but also garnered appreciation for its screenplay and performances. Both the parts gave immense adulation to many of its actors including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and others.

Rakesh Bedi got Rs 1 cr bonus?

But with the success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, seasoned actor Rakesh Bedi, who played the character of Jameel Jamali got showered with huge appreciation and love from fans on social media. Ever since, there has been a towering rise in this popularity as well. However, there have been reports suggesting that he got Rs 1 crore bonus for the film's success.

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Rakesh Bedi, however refuted these claims. He told NDTV in a message: "Kayi log mujhe ye bata rahe hain ki mujhe production house se Dhurandhar ke baad Rs 1 crore mila hai. Toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai, kiske ghar mein rakha hai, kiski jeb mein hai, mujhe bata do yaar kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai. Bata do taaki main jaake le loon kyunki mere account mein toh abhi tak nahin aaya hai."

"Mere account mein toh show nahin kar raha hai. Aur agar aa gaya toh main doonga ya shayad na bhi bataaoon ke mujhe mil gaya hai. Lekin filhaal toh nahin mila hai. Agar aap dilwa sakte ho toh please dilwa do."

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About Rakesh Bedi's career

Veteran actor has worked in movies and TV serials for more than 4 decades ever since his screen debut in 1979 release Hamare Tumhare. He is best known for starring in movies including Chashme Buddoor (1981), Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), Mera Damad (1985), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Naseeb Apna Apna (1986), Om Jai Jagadish (2002), Coolie No. 1 (2020), Gadar 2 (2023) among many others.

Some of his hit television shows are Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), Shrimaan Shrimati (1994–1997), Yes Boss (1999–2009), Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain (2015–present), and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2020–present).