Did Rakesh Roshan Hint At Not Making Krrish 4 Due To Financial Problems?

Mumbai: Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on Krrish 4, but it seems like the film is still stuck in the planning phase. Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently opened up about the challenges of making the next instalment of India’s biggest superhero franchise, revealing that budget constraints have been a major hurdle.

In an interview with Gaana, Rakesh Roshan admitted that he has been struggling to finance the film due to its massive scale. He said, “We have been waiting for many years, but I am unable to finalize the budget. The film’s scale is huge, and if I make it smaller, it will look like an ordinary film. Today’s kids watch so many Hollywood superhero films that even the slightest fault will lead to criticism.”

Rakesh Roshan further explained that competing with the high production value of Hollywood superhero films from Marvel and DC is nearly impossible due to financial limitations. “We have to be very careful. We cannot make films on that level because we don’t have that kind of budget. Our budget doesn’t allow us. That’s why we have to focus more on the story. While there will be big action sequences in Krrish 4, instead of having 10, we might have just 2 or 3,” he added.

In a previous interview with India Today, Rakesh Roshan had expressed concerns about theatrical footfalls post-pandemic. He mentioned that while Krrish 4 is supposed to be the biggest film in the franchise, it is difficult to take risks when audiences are still hesitant to return to theatres.

“The world has become smaller, and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films with budgets of 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, our budget is just Rs 200-300 crore, which is small in comparison. That is why we are holding back for now,” he said.

While Roshan did not say that Krrish 4 is cancelled, his statements hint that the project is on hold until they figure out the financial aspects. Despite Krrish being one of Bollywood’s most successful superhero franchises, competing with Hollywood standards without a massive budget seems to be a major challenge.

The Krrish franchise started with the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. This was followed by Krrish (2006) with Priyanka Chopra and Krrish 3 (2013) featuring Kangana Ranaut.

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait longer before they see Hrithik Roshan don the superhero cape once again.