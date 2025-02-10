Mumbai: Veteran actress Rekha is known for her timeless grace and extravagant fashion choices, and she once again proved why she is a style icon when she attended Siddharth Chopra’s wedding in Mumbai. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was the stunning necklace she wore, which fans believe is the same one Priyanka Chopra wore at her wedding to Nick Jonas. This speculation has sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans debating whether Rekha borrowed Priyanka’s wedding jewellery or if it was just a strikingly similar piece.



Rekha and Priyanka Chopra share a close and affectionate bond, and their friendship has been evident over the years at various events. Given this warm relationship, many fans found it entirely possible that Priyanka may have lent her wedding jewellery to Rekha for the special occasion. The intricate design and opulence of the necklace worn by Rekha at the wedding appeared identical to the one Priyanka donned during her grand wedding ceremonies in 2018.

Just For Her Little Angels....Rekha ji's Sweeeet #gesture to step out her car for paps to get clicked so that her little angels gets her beautiful glimpse ... Rekhaji you are such a darling with of gold....Thank You Ma'am pictwitter.commvSPD67DUB GreatestLegendaryIconRekhaji TheRekhaFanclub February 8 2025



While the conversation about Rekha’s jewellery continues, there is no denying that Priyanka Chopra turned heads at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. She looked absolutely ethereal in her outfits, serving major fashion goals. Dressed in exquisite designer ensembles, Priyanka showcased elegance and charm, making her presence one of the highlights of the grand affair.

Her husband, Nick Jonas, was also by her side, and their chemistry once again stole the limelight. The couple was seen sharing candid moments, proving why they remain one of the most adored pairs in the industry. Their adorable interactions, especially with their daughter Malti Marie, added to the charm of the wedding celebrations.



Siddharth Chopra’s wedding was nothing short of a Bollywood extravaganza, with several high-profile guests in attendance. Apart from Rekha, other notable personalities like Nita Ambani and Shloka Ambani graced the event with their presence, making it a truly glamorous affair.