Did Rhea Chakraborty Take Sushant Singh Rajput’s Laptop? Here’s What CBI Closure Report Reveals On Theft Allegations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case before a Patna court, giving a clean chit to his former girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty.

After five years of the actor’s death that shocked the entire nation, the CBI, in its closure report, ruled out any evidence to suggest that the late actor was “illegally confined, threatened, or provoked/abetted to commit suicide” by Rhea Chakraborty.

The agency also noted in its report that it had not found any proof that Chakraborty embezzled Sushant’s money or belongings, people familiar with the matter said.

What Did CBI’s Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case State?

The CBI had filed two closure reports in March this year—one in the case registered by Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh, in Patna alleging that Rhea and her family drove his son to suicide and misused his funds; and another in the case filed by Rhea against Sushant’s sisters in Mumbai.

According to the closure report, the investigation revealed that Sushant had died by suicide. It further noted that none of the accused persons were living with him between June 8, 2020, and June 14, 2020, the day he was found dead at his Bandra flat.

The report stated that Rhea and her brother Showik left Sushant’s house on June 8 and did not visit the actor’s residence thereafter. It added that Sushant had spoken to Showik on June 10 via WhatsApp at 2:41 p.m., but had no conversation with Rhea between June 8 and June 14.

“No evidence has come on record to show any meeting between Sushant and Rhea or any of her family members, or that they were in touch by any other means,” the report said.

The actor’s former manager, Shruti Modi, had also stopped visiting his house after she fractured her leg in February 2020. Furthermore, Sushant’s sister, Meetu Singh, had stayed with him in his flat from June 8 to June 12, according to the report.

No Evidence of Wrongful Confinement or Embezzlement

The report found no evidence to support allegations of wrongful confinement. It further stated that when Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik left Sushant’s house on June 8, she took along only her own belongings , including an Apple laptop and an Apple wristwatch that had been gifted to her by Sushant.

On charges of theft and embezzlement, the report clarified that there was no evidence to suggest that any property was dishonestly taken out of Sushant’s possession without his knowledge by Rhea or any other accused person.

Sushant and Rhea’s Relationship

The investigation confirmed that Sushant and Rhea were in a live-in relationship from April 2019 to June 2020. On the financial allegations, the CBI noted that Sushant’s chartered accountant and lawyer had proper oversight of his accounts.

When Sushant took Rhea on a Europe trip in October 2019, bookings and payments were made by his manager on Sushant’s instructions. The report mentions that Sushant had told his then manager, Sidharth Pithani (his flatmate), that Rhea was “part of the family.” Therefore, expenses incurred on Rhea could not be brought under the ambit of Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The agency also said it found no signs of threat to Sushant from any of the accused, including in digital data. “The only allegation levelled by Sushant’s family is that he told them Rhea threatened to make his medical records public if he didn’t toe her line. However, this evidence falls in the realm of hearsay,” the report stated.

Sushant’s Family Opposes CBI’s Clean Chit to Rhea Chakraborty

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and their lawyer, Advocate Varun Singh, have rejected the findings, calling them “nothing but an eyewash.”

HT quoted the family’s lawyer as calling the CBI report “flimsy” and claiming it “would not stand in a court of law.”

A Patna court will reportedly take up the matter related to the closure report on December 20.