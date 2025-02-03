Did Sai Pallavi Reject Arjun Reddy Opposite Vijay Deverakonda? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals What Happened

Mumbai: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently revealed that he originally wanted Sai Pallavi to play the female lead in Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda. However, things didn’t go as planned, and the actress never even got the offer.

At a recent event, a video of which is now circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Sandeep shared an interesting anecdote about why Sai Pallavi never became part of the film. He explained that he contacted a coordinator from Kerala to reach out to Sai Pallavi. However, he later realized that the person wasn’t even an actual casting coordinator.

When Sandeep expressed his interest in casting Sai, the coordinator asked, “What is the romantic quotient in Arjun Reddy?”

Sandeep responded, “It’s more than what’s usual in Telugu cinema.” The coordinator immediately dismissed the idea, saying, “Forget about casting her. The girl won’t even wear sleeveless.”

While narrating this story, Sai Pallavi was present in the audience, smiling as she listened to Sandeep’s remarks. The director then praised her for staying true to her principles, adding, “Eventually, heroines change over time based on opportunities. But to see Sai Pallavi not changing at all, it’s great. It’s really great, actually.”

Arjun Reddy went on to become a massive success, launching Vijay Deverakonda into superstardom. Shalini Pandey eventually played the female lead.

The film was later remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh (2019), directed by Sandeep himself, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Hindi remake was also a blockbuster but sparked widespread debates on its portrayal of toxic relationships.

Talking about, Sai Pallavi she continues to be selective with her roles and will soon be seen in Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya.