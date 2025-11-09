Did Salman Khan Comment On Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Baby Announcement? | FACT CHECK

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The heartwarming announcement quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities flooding social media with congratulations and blessings for the new parents.

The couple shared a touching post on Instagram, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

Viral Screenshot Sparks Rumours

Amid the celebratory messages, a screenshot allegedly showing Salman Khan commenting on the couple’s post has made rounds on social media. The image purportedly shows Salman writing, “Ye sab private cheeze internet pe mat daala karo yaar.” Fans quickly speculated about the actor’s relationship with his former co-star, leading to widespread online chatter.

However, the screenshot is fake. Investigations reveal that Salman Khan did not comment on Katrina and Vicky’s post, and no such interaction appears on the couple’s verified Instagram profiles.

Family Overjoyed

Sharing in the joy, Vicky Kaushal’s father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, took to social media to express his gratitude. Calling the newborn a “blessing from God,” he wrote, “Shukriya Rab Da... Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe itna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hoon, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed hain.”

He concluded with heartfelt wishes: “So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha.”

A Glimpse into Their Journey

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a dreamy traditional Hindu wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple, who maintained a low-profile relationship before marriage, announced in September 2025 that they were expecting their first child.

Salman Khan’s Current Projects

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy filming his upcoming action drama, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Inspired by real-life events, the film is slated for release in June 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar in full action mode once again.