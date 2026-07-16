/Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru host a baby shower? Truth behind viral photos revealed

Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child together and are currently in the first trimester. Recently, the mom-to-be offered fans a glimpse into her peaceful wellness retreat with her hubby. The actress took to her social media account to share a carousel of pictures and videos from the vacation, accompanied by the caption, 'Wellness has always been my favourite kind of travel.' The post captures Samantha soaking in the beautiful and peaceful surroundings of the luxury retreat. In one picture, the actress is seen sitting by a dining table, gazing at a bird perched just outside the glass window. Have a look at the post here: