Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru host a baby shower? Truth behind viral photos revealed

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru host a baby shower? Truth behind viral photos revealed

Samantha baby shower: Viral photos claiming Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru recently hosted an intimate baby shower have left fans curious. However, the truth behind the circulating images is very different. Read on.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru host a baby shower? Truth behind viral photos revealed
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
J&K: Special NIA court frames charges in major narco-terror case against Pakistan-backed LeT syndicate
Jammu and Kashmir2 min ago
2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu5 min ago
3
Auto news12 min ago
4
Central Bureau of Investigation49 min ago
5
Jagannath Rath Yatra 202652 min ago