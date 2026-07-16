/Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru host a baby shower? Truth behind viral photos revealed

Samantha baby shower: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The couple keeps fans updated with adorable pictures and videos from their daily lives through social media. However, posts circulating online have claimed that the actress and her husband had hosted an intimate baby shower. But those claims are inaccurate. Read on.
Various photos featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are circulating on social media. In the viral pics, the couple can be seen twinning in maroon, surrounded by their loved ones, while flaunting a bright smile. However, these viral pics are not from a baby shower but from an older event. The actress' team has confirmed that the pictures showcasing Samantha were taken at a wedding ceremony and that no baby shower has taken place so far, as per Pinkvilla.
Here's the post:
In another AI-generated post, Samantha can be seen flaunting a baby bump while recieving gifts from actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Have a look here:
Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child together and are currently in the first trimester. Recently, the mom-to-be offered fans a glimpse into her peaceful wellness retreat with her hubby. The actress took to her social media account to share a carousel of pictures and videos from the vacation, accompanied by the caption, 'Wellness has always been my favourite kind of travel.' The post captures Samantha soaking in the beautiful and peaceful surroundings of the luxury retreat. In one picture, the actress is seen sitting by a dining table, gazing at a bird perched just outside the glass window. Have a look at the post here:
Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, in an intimate ceremony last year in December. The couple reportedly grew close while working together in projects directed by Raj featuring the actress, including The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.
The actress is currently basking in the glory of her recent successful movie, 'Maa Inti Bangaram' which has become the first female-led Telugu film to gross a whopping Rs 100 crores worldwide.
Looking at Samantha's work front, she is set to appear as a co-lead in the web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bloody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. However, she is currently on a break as she prepares to welcome her first child.
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