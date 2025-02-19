Did Samay Raina Deliberately Ruined Ranveer Allahbadia’s Career? Here’s How

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and his appearance on India’s Got Latent has taken a serious turn, with the Supreme Court stepping in and issuing strong remarks against the popular podcaster. The incident has sparked widespread debate, raising questions about whether Samay Raina intentionally put Ranveer in a difficult position or if it was simply a case of poor judgment.



One of the biggest talking points of this controversy is whether Ranveer could have stopped the backlash before it spiraled out of control. Since the show was pre-recorded and not live, he had the opportunity to review his statements and potentially edit them out before release. However, it was only after facing severe criticism that he realized the gravity of the situation.

As for Samay Raina, when Ranveer posed a controversial question during the episode, he appeared visibly uncomfortable. He even took a dig at Ranveer, saying that the questions being asked were the ones that had been previously rejected from his own podcast. This moment has led many to speculate whether Samay had anticipated the fallout but allowed the conversation to continue regardless.

What Did the Supreme Court Say About Ranveer Allahbadia?

The Supreme Court of India took a firm stance on the matter, heavily criticizing Ranveer Allahbadia for his remarks on India’s Got Latent. The court stated that such behavior is unacceptable, emphasizing that popularity does not give someone the right to disregard societal norms.

“Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him?” the court remarked, as reported by Bar & Bench.

The court’s strong words indicate the severity of the issue and reflect the growing concern over the influence of digital creators and the content they produce.

Supreme Court’s Orders and Restrictions on Ranveer Allahbadia.



While the court granted Allahbadia temporary relief, it imposed several strict conditions on him.



Passport Surrender: Ranveer Allahbadia was directed to deposit his passport with the Nodal Cyber Police station in Thane.

Travel Ban: He is not allowed to leave the country or travel overseas without permission while the investigation is ongoing.



Content Restrictions: The Supreme Court has restrained Allahbadia and his associates from airing any show on YouTube or any other audio/video communication platform until further orders.

With these legal restrictions in place, Ranveer’s future in digital content creation is uncertain. The Supreme Court’s order prevents him from producing any new content, effectively putting his career on hold. Additionally, the controversy has damaged his public image, and it remains to be seen how he will navigate this crisis.

As for whether Samay Raina deliberately orchestrated the situation, opinions remain divided. Some believe he knowingly allowed the conversation to take a controversial turn, while others argue that Ranveer himself should have exercised better judgment. Regardless, the incident serves as a reminder that in the age of digital media, even a single misstep can have far-reaching consequences.