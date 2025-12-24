Did Sunita Ahuja Confirm Govinda Affair Rumours? Says, 'No One Has Right To Keep A Fourth Woman'

New Delhi: Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been making headlines this year amid rumours of their divorce. Several reports suggested that the couple was heading for a split; however, both have dismissed all such claims.

Now, Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, has opened up about his alleged affair but clarified that it is not with a young Marathi actor.

Speaking to ETimes, Sunita said that 2025 has not been a good year for her due to the controversy surrounding Govinda and another woman. She said, “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy, that he is having an affair with a girl. But I know she’s not an actress, because actresses don’t do such bad things. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money.”

She further expressed her desire to change her life in 2026 and stated that no one has the right to keep a fourth woman in their life.

“I wish to change my life in 2026. I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026. I hope it happens very soon. I want Govinda to realise that the most important women in his life are three, his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has the right to keep a fourth woman in their life. This applies to every man in the world, including Govinda. I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work, because even they are with him for money,” Sunita added.

Sunita and Govinda Divorce Rumours

Earlier this year, rumours about an alleged divorce between Sunita and Govinda grabbed headlines. Speaking to the media during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Sunita strongly refuted the claims. She said, “Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath mein dekh kar. Itna close… agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari dooriyaan hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye… Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai.”

(“Hasn’t the media gotten a slap in the face today, seeing us together? So close… If something were wrong, would we be this close? There would be distance between us. No one can separate us, no matter who comes from above. My Govinda is only mine and no one else’s.”)

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and have been married for over three decades. They are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, while Yashvardhan is currently preparing for his acting debut.