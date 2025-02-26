Did Sunita Ahuja Hint At Getting Separated From Govinda Just A Few Days Ago

Mumbai: Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been together for nearly four decades. However, recent rumours suggest that trouble may be brewing in their marriage. Speculation about their possible separation intensified after Sunita’s cryptic statement on Valentine’s Day went viral.

On February 14, Sunita Ahuja was spotted in Mumbai with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Dressed in a striking red outfit, she was in high spirits as she interacted with the paparazzi. However, when asked about Govinda’s whereabouts, she humorously responded, “Sir apne Valentine ke saath hai.”

This statement quickly gained traction online, with many assuming she was hinting at Govinda’s involvement with someone else. However, Sunita was quick to clarify, saying, “Gadbad mat samajhna. Sir apne kaam ko bohot pyaar karte hain, toh unka kaam unka Valentine hai. Mujhe mazak karne ki aadat hai.” (Don’t take it the wrong way. Sir loves his work so much that his work is his Valentine. I have a habit of joking.)

Despite her clarification, the statement only added fuel to the fire, with social media buzzing about the possibility of cracks in their long-standing marriage.

Amid the growing rumours, Sunita Ahuja addressed the speculations in an interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, revealing that she and Govinda are currently living in separate houses. However, she insisted that this is a personal choice and does not indicate marital discord.

She explained that they own two homes—Govinda stays in his flat, while she resides in their bungalow, which is located just across the street.

This revelation further fueled gossip about their relationship, with many wondering if distance had created issues between them.

As speculation around the couple’s alleged separation intensified, Govinda’s secretary, Shashi Sinha, stepped in to shut down the rumours. Speaking to ABP News, she dismissed the reports as baseless.

“I always stay with Govinda Ji, and there is nothing like this. Sunita must have given some interviews, and someone must have exaggerated her words, which is why such news is spreading,” she stated.

One of the most controversial claims circulating online suggests that Govinda has grown close to a 30-year-old Marathi actress. However, no names have been mentioned, and there is no concrete evidence to support these allegations. So far, neither Govinda nor Sunita has addressed this speculation directly.