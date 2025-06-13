Did Sunjay Kapur Die After Swallowing Bee? Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Bizarre' Heart Attack Theory

New Delhi: Industrialist and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 13 at the age of 53. Initial reports suggested that Sunjay suffered a heart attack while playing a polo match.

However, multiple sources later claimed he died after swallowing a bee. News agency ANI quoted business consultant Suhel Seth, who said, “Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.”

Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to reports of the businessman's unusual demise, calling it “bizarre and unbelievable.”

The actress-turned-politician shared on her Instagram story: “In another unbelievable event, Sunjay Kapur (Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband) was on the polo ground when a bee went into his mouth (yes, a madhumakkhi on the polo ground), stung him and blocked his windpipe. He couldn’t breathe, so he asked for the game to be stopped but immediately died of cardiac arrest. Such tragic news.”

She concluded, saying: “Also, I am done trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing into our lives. Everyone stay safe and keep praying to God .”

Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53

Sona Comstar released an official statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J. Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53.”

Sunjay Kapur married actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple has two children—Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). They parted ways in 2014.

According to media reports, the industrialist swallowed a bee while playing polo. The bee allegedly stung his throat, leading to a fatal heart attack.

He was the patron of his own polo team, Aureus, and was competing against Suján, a team owned by hotelier Jaisal Singh, at the time of the incident.

A year after his separation from Karisma, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple welcomed their son, Azarias, in 2018.

In his final social media post, Sunjay reflected on the unpredictability of life, sharing a message after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash.

Sunjay Kapur is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev, their son Azarias, and his children with Karisma Kapoor: Samaira and Kiaan.