Did Vijay Deverakonda Send Flowers to Rashmika Mandanna After Chhaava’s Success?

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest film Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, has once again sparked dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress recently shared a cryptic Instagram Story featuring a bouquet of red roses and a heartfelt note, leaving fans curious about the sender’s identity.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika posted a picture of the flowers with the caption, “You always know how to put a smile on my face, paapalu.”

While she did not mention a name, speculation quickly pointed towards her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. Fans were quick to connect the dots, as “Paapalu” is reportedly an affectionate nickname they share.

Rashmika and Vijay have been romantically linked for years, though they have never publicly confirmed their relationship. However, their frequent public appearances, vacation pictures with matching backgrounds, and candid interviews have only fueled the gossip.

Earlier this month, the duo was spotted together in Hyderabad, further adding to the mystery. Their undeniable chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade has only strengthened fans’ belief that they are more than just good friends.

While there is no official confirmation that Vijay was the one who sent the flowers, fans are convinced that the actor is celebrating Rashmika’s success in his own subtle way. Whether it’s a romantic gesture or simply a thoughtful congratulatory gift, the mystery continues to keep fans engaged.

For now, Rashmika and Vijay remain tight-lipped about their relationship, but moments like these only add fuel to the fire.