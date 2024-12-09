Did You Know Kartik Aaryan Mastered The Iconic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Title Track In Just 30 Minutes?

Kartik Aaryan’s 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular, with back-to-back hits like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Chandu Champion’ cementing his place as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. His return as the quirky and fearless Rooh Baba in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ received immense love from fans, propelling the film to box-office success.

It’s not just his acting that has captured hearts, but also his electrifying performance in the film’s title track has become an anthem, dominating music charts and social media trends.

Here’s the fun part – did you know Kartik learned the hookstep of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track in just 30 minutes?

The actor's natural flair for dancing and dedication to perfection helped him nail the signature move, making the song even more unforgettable. His infectious energy and charisma were the perfect ingredients to bring the track to life, turning it into an instant hit.

In the music video, Kartik steals the show as Rooh Baba, effortlessly blending his mischievous charm with impeccable rhythm. His expressions, combined with the energetic choreography, create a vibe that’s both eerie and fun, matching the track's quirky tone.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has been a massive success since its debut in 2007. The 2022 sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, introduced Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani and also achieved both critical and commercial success.

Building on that momentum, director Anees Bazmee brought the franchise back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, promising a fresh and thrilling storyline. The film not only welcomed back Vidya Balan as the original Manjulika but also featured Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Kartik reprising his iconic role. With a stellar ensemble cast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 perfectly balanced humor and horror, making it one of 2024’s top-grossing films.