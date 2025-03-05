Mumbai: Actress Kubbra Sait shared that she auditioned for the role of Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited drama "Ramayana". She added that although she did not bag the role, she remains optimistic.

The 'Sacred Games' actress said, “I was perfect for the role of Surpanakha because of my nose.(laughs) I would have been a perfect fit for it, but they did not cast me. Now I am curious to know who they have given this role to.”

Kubbra Sait concluded, “I did audition for Surpanakha, but you don’t get everything you try for, and that’s okay. It doesn’t mean you lose everything. I’m grateful for the experience."

"Ramayana" will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as King Ravaan. Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and Indira Krishna have also been roped in for key roles in the drama.

"Ramayana" is expected to reach the audience in two parts. While part 1 is likely to be out in 2026, the second part will be released by 2027.

Talking about her professional commitments, Kubbra Sait will next be seen in the sequel of the popular series, "The Trial Season 2". She will be seen sharing the screen with Kajol in her next. The show is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's "The Good Wife".

In addition to this, Kubbra Sait has Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer "Son of Sardar 2" in her kitty.

Made under the direction of Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn has produced the film under the banner of Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. The project revolves around a gang war between Bihari and Punjabi dons.

The movie is a sequel to the 2012 film "Son of Sardaar", starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

Over and above this, Kubbra Sait will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul in David Dhawan's untitled comedy entertainer.