Did You Know? Ramayana Animation Director Kazuyuki Kobayashi Worked With Studio Ghibli

New Delhi: The 1993 animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is back in theaters across India, now available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The film, which brings India’s epic mythological story to life, has been met with an enthusiastic reception from audiences, thanks to its breathtaking animation and compelling storytelling. But did you know that the brilliant animation behind the film was crafted by Kazuyuki Kobayashi, a former animator for the legendary Studio Ghibli?

Kobayashi, who worked with one of Japan's most renowned animation studios—founded by the iconic Hayao Miyazaki—has a distinguished history in the industry. Recently, the team behind Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama shared a heartfelt message from Kobayashi, where he reflected on his journey with the project. In his note, he opened up about how his experience at Studio Ghibli influenced his work on this Indian epic, shedding light on the creative process that went into creating the visually stunning masterpiece.

I had worked on Japanese animated television shows and co-produced animated films with the United States as a key animator and animation supervisor. I drew key frames for Studio Ghibli's “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” and “Laputa: Castle in the Sky” and learned how Hayao… pic.twitter.com/yvkvPeAbcW — Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (Official) (@RamayanaAnime) January 26, 2025

Before joining the Ramayana project, Kobayashi worked on key animation frames for some of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved films, including Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Laputa: Castle in the Sky. He spoke about how he learned from Miyazaki’s meticulous attention to detail and creative direction. When tasked with animating Ramayana, Kobayashi took on the challenge of character development, drawing inspiration from a variety of Indian sources such as books, paintings, and magazines, to ensure the characters retained their authenticity and cultural significance.

To bring the film to life, Kobayashi and his team painstakingly created over 120,000 celluloid images, putting immense effort into every frame. His passion for the story, as well as his commitment to capturing the essence of the characters, shines through in every scene.

As the film made its highly anticipated 4K debut in theaters across India on January 24, 2025, Kobayashi expressed his excitement for Indian audiences to finally see his work on the big screen. He hopes that fans will appreciate the dedication and passion behind the animation, which was crafted with immense care and reverence for the original epic.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is now playing in select theaters across India, distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.