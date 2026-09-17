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  • /Did you know Shilpa Shetty wore a 100-year-old heritage jhumkas for Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati darshan with Shamita Shetty

Did you know Shilpa Shetty wore a 100-year-old heritage jhumkas for Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati darshan with Shamita Shetty

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty were seen making their way through the crowded Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offering their prayers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Did you know Shilpa Shetty wore a 100-year-old heritage jhumkas for Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati darshan with Shamita Shetty
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Did you know Shilpa Shetty wore a 100-year-old heritage jhumkas for Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati darshan with Shamita Shetty
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