Did you know Shraddha Kapoor turned down a film with Salman Khan at 16?

New Delhi: B-Town's quintessential girl-next-door, Shraddha Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Baaghi 3' with Tiger Shroff. The actress however has not yet worked with the three Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. But recently in an interview she revealed that at the age of 16, she actually had an opportunity of working with none other than Salman Khan.

Koimoi.com quoted Shraddha Kapoor as saying, "I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan.”

So the beautiful Shraddha had to let go off of his golden opportunity of working with Sallu Bhai as she was completing her studies.

Well, not all is lost yet. The actress is a popular name today and one of the most sought-after faces amongst the generation next stars. Therefore, it will interesting to see her join forces with Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir in any of their upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, her last two releases - 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3', both have done decent business at the Box Office making her a bankable actress at the ticket counters.