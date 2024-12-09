Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829542https://zeenews.india.com/people/did-you-know-sobhita-dhulipalas-mehendi-design-was-inspired-by-the-madurai-temple-2829542.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MADURAI TEMPLE

Did You Know Sobhita Dhulipala's Mehendi Design Was Inspired By The Madurai Temple?

Sobhita Dhulipala truly stole hearts with her remarkable wedding ensemble. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Did You Know Sobhita Dhulipala's Mehendi Design Was Inspired By The Madurai Temple? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya brought their unique sense of style and tradition to their wedding celebrations. Held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the grand affair was filled with glitz, glamour, and a special touch. Sobhita’s Mehendi design, in particular, stood out as a tribute to deep historical and cultural roots, reflecting the couple's shared appreciation for heritage and artistry. Together, they created a celebration that blended modern sophistication with timeless traditions.

According to a close source, "The mehendi design created for Sobhita was significantly inspired by the Madurai Temple. The motifs were drawn from Madurai Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswara, particularly the Utsava Murthi. The back of the hand's pattern was inspired by the beautifully adorned Padhakkam worn by Goddess Meenakshi."

"The design on the inner palm captured the outer pattern of Sundareshwara’s ring, also known as the Prabha Mandala, symbolizing the circle of light. Together, these elements represented the divine union of masculine and feminine energies—Lord Shiva and Shakti—signifying their eternal bond across the travails of life and their reunion in every yuga".

Sobhita Dhulipala truly stole hearts with her remarkable wedding ensemble. With numerous celebrities and dignitaries gracing the occasion, Hyderabad witnessed a grand and unforgettable celebration.The wedding pictures and videos of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya captured the essence of love and elegance, leaving everyone mesmerized. From their radiant smiles to their graceful chemistry, each moment was a visual treat, reflecting the beauty of their union. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s adorable glimpses from the grand celebration.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK