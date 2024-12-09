New Delhi: Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya brought their unique sense of style and tradition to their wedding celebrations. Held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the grand affair was filled with glitz, glamour, and a special touch. Sobhita’s Mehendi design, in particular, stood out as a tribute to deep historical and cultural roots, reflecting the couple's shared appreciation for heritage and artistry. Together, they created a celebration that blended modern sophistication with timeless traditions.

According to a close source, "The mehendi design created for Sobhita was significantly inspired by the Madurai Temple. The motifs were drawn from Madurai Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswara, particularly the Utsava Murthi. The back of the hand's pattern was inspired by the beautifully adorned Padhakkam worn by Goddess Meenakshi."

"The design on the inner palm captured the outer pattern of Sundareshwara’s ring, also known as the Prabha Mandala, symbolizing the circle of light. Together, these elements represented the divine union of masculine and feminine energies—Lord Shiva and Shakti—signifying their eternal bond across the travails of life and their reunion in every yuga".

Sobhita Dhulipala truly stole hearts with her remarkable wedding ensemble. With numerous celebrities and dignitaries gracing the occasion, Hyderabad witnessed a grand and unforgettable celebration.The wedding pictures and videos of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya captured the essence of love and elegance, leaving everyone mesmerized. From their radiant smiles to their graceful chemistry, each moment was a visual treat, reflecting the beauty of their union. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s adorable glimpses from the grand celebration.