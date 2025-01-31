Did You Know Sunil Dutt Was Special Advisor For ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’

New Delhi: The recently re-released Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, now playing in theaters, continues to captivate audiences with its timeless tale. This cinematic masterpiece, which blends themes of family, good versus evil, nature's balance, and the values of friendship and trust, has struck a chord with viewers across generations. Released in stunning 4K, the film not only brings back nostalgic memories for older audiences but also introduces the epic to a new generation in a visually captivating manner.

One of the key figures behind the film's success is the late Sunil Dutt, a legendary actor, film producer, and former Member of Parliament. Sanjay Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt, contributed significantly to the project as a special advisor, playing a crucial role in ensuring the film’s cultural authenticity and lasting impact. His guidance helped shape Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama into a true representation of one of India’s most important cultural stories.

The film itself is a unique Japanese anime adaptation of the ancient Ramayana by Valmiki, seamlessly merging Indian and Japanese cultural elements. Sunil Dutt, who was awarded the Padma Shri for his immense contributions to Indian cinema, was involved in the project’s early stages, offering invaluable insight during its production.

Currently running in theaters across India, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is available in 4K in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, thanks to Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment. The film was re-released on January 24, 2025, reigniting the magic of this ancient tale for audiences today.