Did You Know Sunny Kaushal Wrote His Latest Punjabi Rap Mid Air Freeverse Mid-Flight? Actor Reveals How He Came Up With The Title

New Delhi: Actor Sunny Kaushal is embracing a bold new musical identity, and he’s doing it 30,000 feet in the air. The actor, known for his performances in films like Shiddat and Gold, has made an unexpected but striking debut in the Punjabi rap scene with his latest single, Mid Air Freeverse. What sets this track apart is not just its high-octane vibe—but where and how it was written.

In an interview with Esquire, Sunny shared that he wrote the entire song mid-flight, scribbling lyrics with pen and pad while flying from Delhi to Mumbai. “It’s a Punjabi track that blends my musical loves — hip-hop, rap, Punjabi folk, poetry. Even though it’s hip-hop at heart, it carries a bhangra vibe. I wrote it mid-flight, literally — Delhi to Bombay, pen and pad in hand. Naming it was tricky, since there’s no hook or catchy chorus — just 64 bars of rap. So Mid Air Freeverse felt right — it captured the rawness of writing in mid-air and the free-form style.”

The track showcases an unfiltered side of Sunny rarely seen on screen. He explained, “The song doesn’t zero in on a single story — it’s a snapshot of me, my day-to-day, my essence. There’s the public Sunny Kaushal, but then there’s Sunsunnykhez — my artist alias, my truest self. This song is a window into that.”

Performing under his artist persona Sunsunnykhez, Sunny brings powerful flow, emotional grit, and cultural texture to the performance—dressed in a sleek suit and delivering the track with confidence and passion. Fans have responded with enthusiasm to this new side of the actor, praising his lyrical depth and musical shift.

With the Punjabi rap space expanding rapidly, Mid Air Freeverse stands out not just for its origin story, but for its authenticity and energy. For Sunny Kaushal, this may just be the start of an entirely new creative journey—one where he’s not just acting, but rapping his truth.