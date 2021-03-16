Did you know Urvashi Rautela and Virat Kohli drink this expensive black water?- Check price and other details

New Delhi: The extremely gorgeous, Urvashi Rautela has completed the shooting for her Tamil debut and was recently spotted at Mumbai airport returning from Delhi, looking elegant and chic in her airport blazer look.

What we did notice was this time Urvashi Rautela carried a bottle of water which actually was 'Black Water'. Surprisingly, even cricketer Virat Kohli and a few other celebrities drink this special water. The bottle of water which Urvashi was spotted carrying at the airport is natural-black alkaline water. It helps you stay hydrated and It's high in pH. The price of the bottle is highly expensive for a normal bottle of water.

The actress’s bottle of water costs almost Rs 3000-4000 per litre. Reasons to try out the water in the ongoing pandemic and lockdown has increased the focus on fitness and immunity. Urvashi Rautela just took an extra step to ensure good health and immunity.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”, in which we will be seeing her with Randeep Hooda playing the lead. One of the most exciting ones is an international project with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan and several others like a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The upcoming “Inspector Avinash” is a real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra, directed by Neeraj Pathak. According to the sources, Urvashi Rautela has signed a three films deal with Jio Studios.

The actress dazzled in her music video “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si”, she also recently acted in the movie “Virgin Bhanupriya”.