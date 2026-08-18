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  • /'Did you like the beef? South actress Malvika Sharma stunned over reporter's question, internet reacts

'Did you like the beef? South actress Malvika Sharma stunned over reporter's question, internet reacts

Beef Controversy: Malvika Sharma made her screen debut with Nela Ticket (2018) alongside Ravi Teja, followed by Red (2021).

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
'Did you like the beef? South actress Malvika Sharma stunned over reporter's question, internet reacts
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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