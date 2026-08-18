New Delhi: South actress Malvika Sharma, who has recently been on a promotional spree for her movie 'Khalifa' caught attention online after a reporter in Kerala quizzed her over food preferences, asking whether she liked 'beef'. A video clip of the exchange between the actress and the reporter surfaced online and hogged limelight, inviting attention of fans and celebs.
According to Siasat, the reporter asked Malavika, "Did you like beef?" The unexpected question on her food preference stunned the actress, and she took a moment before responding with a smile, saying, "I'm a vegetarian."
Soon, discussion among netizens began over the question and whether similar questions would be asked about other dishes. One user wrote: i bet he purposefully asked that to trigger her knowing she is from north
Another one said: She's a proud Brahmin and educated , do your best to annoy her and you will get a perfect reply.
Kerala saaar beef saar— S Kumar (@SKumararchives) August 17, 2026
- Malavika Sharma, from Maharashtra
- Acted in Khalifa, a Malayalam movie
- Came to do promotion in Kerala
- Met Kerala media for the first time
- Within 2 minutes, they asked, “Did you like beef?”
- She felt irked but replied she’s a vegetarian
Will… pic.twitter.com/Zpff0x0Xmu
Reacting to the controversy, another famous South star, also known as the wink sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier also shared her views. On a social media page's post about Malavika being asked such a question on a public platform, Priya wrote in the comment section:
'Just ignore, they had a problem with me wearing saffron too.'
Now even Priya Prakash has come forward and cooked Kerala media— ` (@worshipVK) August 17, 2026
Malvika Sharma was asked about beef today. The same Kerala media also taunted Priya Prakash for wearing saffron during her film promotion.
Priya commented that ignoring such people is better because they do… pic.twitter.com/19RhLAY6MB
Malvika Sharma is an actress and model who works predominantly in Telugu movies. She made her screen debut with Nela Ticket (2018) alongside Ravi Teja, followed by Red (2021).
She got her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Rizvi Law College in Mumbai. She has also secured her license from the Bar Council and practices as a junior advocate.
Khalifa: The Intro is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abraham. It is the first instalment of a planned duology and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan and Indrans, while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance.
Coinciding with the Onam festival, Khalifa: The Intro is set to be released on August 20, 2026, worldwide.
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