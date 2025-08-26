Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951744https://zeenews.india.com/people/did-you-miss-shah-rukh-khans-comment-on-daughter-suhana-khans-post-heres-a-recap-2951744.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Did You Miss Shah Rukh Khan's Comment On Daughter Suhana Khan's Post? Here's A Recap

Suhana, in her latest Instagram post, mentioned about loving the recently released song ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ from her brother Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Did You Miss Shah Rukh Khan's Comment On Daughter Suhana Khan's Post? Here's A RecapPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Doting daddy and Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father as he introduced his son Aryan Khan's directorial venture The Ba***ds of Bollywood recently and now will soon be seen working with daughter Suhana Khan in upcoming movie 'King'. But before that, he dropped a sweet comment on her Instagram post, driving netizens crazy.

SRK's Comment on Suhana's Post

Suhana, in her latest Instagram post, mentioned about loving the recently released song ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ from her brother Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She teased some pics with the song playing in the background. She wrote, "Song & mascara on repeat." Daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reply, "Yeah Badli Badli si….but same same pretty."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Badli Si Hawa Hai song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is the first released track from Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The song features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal with vocals by Arijit Singh, Amira Gill and lyrics by Kumaar.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood': TOP Shah Rukh Khan Welcome Quotes For Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Lakshya & Raghav Juyal

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Release, Cast

At the trailer launch event of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, 'king' Shah Rukh Khan turned a humble host for his son's maiden venture. At the teaser launch event, SRK welcomed the cast of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' - Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh among others.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to bring the perfect masala of Bollywood and entertainment. Buckle up - the filmy series is set to ignite your screens on Netflix from September 18, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK