New Delhi: Doting daddy and Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father as he introduced his son Aryan Khan's directorial venture The Ba***ds of Bollywood recently and now will soon be seen working with daughter Suhana Khan in upcoming movie 'King'. But before that, he dropped a sweet comment on her Instagram post, driving netizens crazy.

SRK's Comment on Suhana's Post

Suhana, in her latest Instagram post, mentioned about loving the recently released song ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ from her brother Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She teased some pics with the song playing in the background. She wrote, "Song & mascara on repeat." Daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reply, "Yeah Badli Badli si….but same same pretty."

Badli Si Hawa Hai song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is the first released track from Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The song features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal with vocals by Arijit Singh, Amira Gill and lyrics by Kumaar.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Release, Cast

At the trailer launch event of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, 'king' Shah Rukh Khan turned a humble host for his son's maiden venture. At the teaser launch event, SRK welcomed the cast of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' - Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh among others.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to bring the perfect masala of Bollywood and entertainment. Buckle up - the filmy series is set to ignite your screens on Netflix from September 18, 2025.