New Delhi: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh put an end to all the rumours surrounding his MET Gala debut. The Udta Punjab actor has already landed in NYC ahead of the big day and has officially confirmed his appearance on the prestigious red carpet this year. Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a BTS glimpse, Pic of a white bathrobe with a ribbon tied around it that reads, ''Met Gala 2025. '' Recently, he also shared a story expressing his excitement ahead of the fashion extravaganza.

Earlier Mom-to-be Kiara Advani shared a glimpse from her hotel room after reaching New York ahead of big fashion night, as she is all set to make her MET Gala debut. The pic featured a beautifully arranged table with a vase of pink roses, chocolates, and a cake shaped like a tiny mannequin wearing a black gown and a pearl set. The pic also shows a booklet titled The MET Gala with the famous Met steps on the cover. Along with a bouquet with purple and yellow flowers, with a few chocolates placed beside it.

Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in New York ahead of his highly-anticipated Met Gala debut. He was spotted at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York by fans, and several pictures and photos of the superstar have gone viral on social media. According to diet sabya, King Khan is reportedly set to wear an ensemble by Indian fashion icon Sabyasachi for his Met Gala appearance.

Diljit will be joining the debutants list of Met Gala alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani , furthermore Priyanka Chopra is ready to take the red carpet by storm once again for the 5th time.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh actor has wrapped up the UK schedule of his much-awaited drama, “Sardaar Ji 3". His exciting lineup also includes 'Punjab 95'. The film is believed to be based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.