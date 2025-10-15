Diljit Dosanjh Drops 'Kufar' With Manushi Chhillar; Sizzling Collaboration Takes Internet By Storm

New Delhi: Global popstar Diljit Dosanjh has finally released his highly anticipated collaboration ‘Kufar’ with Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

The album, titled AURA, features ten tracks, with most of the lyrics written by Raj Ranjodh.

‘Kufar’ has officially dropped, and it’s already making waves across the internet. After the teaser set screens ablaze, the full music video takes the magic to an entirely new level. Manushi sizzles in an uber-sexy avatar, while Diljit’s undeniable swagger and worldwide appeal make Kufar a visual and musical masterpiece that bridges cultures and speaks to audiences everywhere. The chemistry is electric, the visuals are stunning, and the energy is absolutely infectious.

Manushi, who won the Miss World 2017 pageant, shines in the music video as she rocks a tattoo of a spinning top — reminiscent of Leonardo DiCaprio’s totem from the film Inception.

The duo are seen moving through three different settings and costume changes throughout the video, adding to its dynamic appeal.

The song has been mastered by Sean, written by Ranjodh, and produced by MixSingh. It has been directed and choreographed by Piyush and Shazia. The music video has already garnered over 23K views within hours of its release.

‘Kufar’ is the second track on the AURA album. Promoting the release, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram, writing: “‘Kufar’ official video out now on YouTube. AURA — the sexiest album of the year.”

This marks Diljit’s first album release following the controversy surrounding Sardaarji 3. The singer was also recently nominated for the International Emmy Awards for his film Amar Singh Chamkila.