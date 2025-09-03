Diljit Dosanjh EXITS No Entry 2, Boney Kapoor Reveals The Real Reason: 'We Have Parted...'

Diljit Dosanjh No Entry 2 Exit: The much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit No Entry has been making headlines ever since talks began. Now, in a major setback, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has exited the project, a development confirmed by producer Boney Kapoor. Originally, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit were set to headline the comedy sequel, which was scheduled to roll cameras in October 2025. This fresh update has left the film facing an unexpected hurdle.

Boney Kapoor Reveals The REAL Reason Behind Diljit EXIT

Since the news about the Lover singer’s exit broke, fake reports have been circulating. Setting the record straight, producer Boney Kapoor revealed the real reason behind Diljit’s departure, clarifying that it was purely due to scheduling conflicts and that both parties parted ways on amicable terms, with dates being the key stumbling block. Speaking to NDTV about the latest development, Boney said that No Entry 2 was scheduled to go on floors in October 2025 with a new cast including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. However, Diljit has now stepped away from the project. 'Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements,' Boney confirmed. He also hinted at a future collaboration with the Lover singer, adding, 'Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together.'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Boney Kapoor On Original 'No Entry' Trio

Boney also admitted that not being able to bring back the original OG trio remains a another big setback, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. was starred in No Entry. According to Hindustan Times, Boney said, 'Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years but things didn’t happen. We will miss them. '

Missing the OG trio Boney further added, 'And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved.'

Also Read| The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Episode 9 Release Time In India, Where To Watch, NEW Trailer And More

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour 2025

The global singer-actor recently announced his Aura Tour 2025 across Australia and New Zealand. Kicking off on October 26 in Sydney, the tour will move through Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, before wrapping up on November 13 in Auckland. With international tours and multiple projects on his plate, the star’s schedule is packed tighter than ever. Diljit also has Border 2 in the pipeline, co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

About No Entry

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, the comedy-drama also featured Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol in pivotal roles. The film is still remembered as a cult classic for its impeccable comic timing. The sequel will return with a fresh cast now led by Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, while announcements about additional cast members are yet to be made by the makers.