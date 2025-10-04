Diljit Dosanjh Expresses Excitement On Being Part Of Kantara: Chapter 1, Says, 'Can’t Wait To Watch!', Shares BTS Pics

New Delhi: Kantara: Chapter 1 has finally hit the big screens and is receiving massive success from the very first day of its release.

The movie has garnered positive reviews nationwide and is winning hearts among both audiences and critics alike. Already hailed as one of the biggest films of the year, it is breaking records and setting new benchmarks.

While the film continues to receive love from all corners- audiences, celebrities, and the media alike, singer Diljit Dosanjh, who lent his voice to the song Rebel in the film, shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the track while expressing his excitement.

Taking to social media, Diljit posted a few BTS pictures from the Rebel song and wrote: “AUM Can't Wait To Watch Kantara: Chapter 1. Congratulations @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms And Thx To Master Ji @ganeshacharyaa.”

Box Office Performance

Kantara: Chapter 1 earned a whopping Rs 61.85 crore on its opening day, dominating the box office despite competition from Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which collected Rs 10.11 crore on the same day.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days, amassing Rs 106.85 crore, including an impressive Rs 45 crore on its second day, according to reports by Sacnilk.

The film’s earnings span multiple languages, with notable collections in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, showcasing its strong pan-India appeal.

About the Film and Its Prequel

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over Rs 400 crore worldwide on a modest budget of Rs 15 crore. Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as a prequel set a thousand years before the events of the first film.

The film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, each contributing to the film’s powerful visual and emotional depth.

The story takes viewers back to the land of Kantara, focusing on the conflict between the Kantara tribe and the Bangara kingdom. Vijayendra, the king of Bangara, passes his throne to his son Kulasekhara, while his daughter Kanakavathi oversees the kingdom’s treasury. Meanwhile, Berme, the determined leader of the Kantara tribe, works tirelessly to uplift his people.

Released on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film is captivating audiences across languages while staying deeply rooted in its cultural essence.