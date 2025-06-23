Diljit Dosanjh Now Part Of Curriculum: Canadian University To Offer Course Highlighting His Impact On Global Pop Culture

New Delhi: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to make academic history , he will now be the subject of a university course. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in Canada has announced that Dosanjh will be featured in its curriculum, recognizing his significant impact on global pop culture.

The course will be offered through The Creative School at TMU and was officially announced during the Billboard Summit at the North by Northeast (NXNE) festival in Toronto.

According to Billboard, the course will focus on the "cultural, musical, and diasporic relevance" of Diljit's body of work and is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2026.

The course will examine how regional music, such as Punjabi sounds, shapes global pop culture and engages diasporic communities around the world.

Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews, Assistant Professor at The Creative School, stated, "Toronto Metropolitan University is excited to pioneer a course on Diljit Dosanjh, whose journey embodies the intersection of culture, identity, and global music entrepreneurship. His rise illustrates the cultural influence and economic potential of Punjabi music on the world stage. By examining his impact, students will explore how regional sounds shape global pop culture, mobilize diasporic communities, and contribute to sustainable creative economies rooted in authenticity.”

Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effects, added, "It’s a true honour to help shape a course around an artist like Diljit Dosanjh. His journey represents far more than commercial success. It stands for cultural pride, creative freedom, and global representation for Punjabi and South Asian communities. Seeing his impact formally recognized in an academic space is not only powerful; it’s long overdue. Diljit is shifting the entire music industry, one milestone at a time.”

Diljit began his career in Punjabi music in 2002 and rose to prominence, particularly following the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T., which earned him a spot on the Billboard Social 50 chart. He later transitioned into Bollywood, earning critical acclaim for his roles in Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and the 2023 film Amar Singh Chamkila. He also made history in 2023 as the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival.

On the professional front, Diljit will next be seen in Sardaar Ji 3. The film has generated buzz for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, despite the ban on Pakistani artists working in India. Indian film bodies have also called for a ban on the project and the actor.