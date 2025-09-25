Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy During Malaysia Concert, 'Now Matches Are Being Played...'

New Delhi: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has finally reacted to the massive controversy which took place at the time of Sardaar Ji 3 release amid the Pahalgam attack. The film which starred Neeru Bajwa, Sonam Bajwa and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, was banned in India in the view of the brutal attack on innocent tourists in the valley.

Diljit Dosanjh on Sardaar Ji 3

However, what triggered outrage was the makers releasing the movie internationally, with some even demanding to boycott the Punjabi singer-actor. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called it an anti-national act and demanded revocation of citizenship for those involved, including Diljit.

Now, social media is abuzz with many video clips from his concert in Malaysia, where Diljit is saluting the National Flag. He said, "Woh mere desh da jhanda hai. Always respect."

He then spoke in Punjabi, "When my film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played."

Attending Diljit Dosanjh’s live concert in Malaysia

Never witnessed such an electrifying crowd before pure energy, endless vibes, and unforgettable moments! #DiljitDosanjh @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/np8TmaRAWF — Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) September 24, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh on Pahalgam Attack

On April 22, 26 tourists, were killed in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Diljit condemned the attack and expressed his grief. He said, "After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack."

Times Now report also quoted him as saying in the video, "The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation."

For the unversed, India and Pakistan played each other on September 14 for the Asia Cup. India won the match but did not shake hands with the opponent team, leading to a lot of debate and discussion.