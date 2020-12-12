Diljit Dosanjh's reply to Kangana Ranaut's 'Diljit kitthe aa' tweet wins heart

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh’s latest dig at Kangana Ranaut has left Twitter in splits. Responding to Kangana who had asked yesterday (December 11) ‘Diljit_Kitthe_aa’, Diljit tweeted his day’s schedule.

The actor-singer wrote in Punjabi, “Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..Fer Sara Din Kam Kita.. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE. #MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja”.

Kangana had earlier put out two tweets with the hashtag ‘Diljit_Kitthe_aa’ which translates to ‘Where is Diljit?’. Kangana tweeted, “Again what I said was true, hypothetically speaking if this matter was in court today I would have been officially vindicated, next time chillar party before abusing, harassing, mocking or targeting me remember you are talking to the MOTHER of all fathers...#Diljit_Kitthe_aa.”

In another tweet, Kangana said people are looking for Diljit on Twitter.

This is what Kangana and Diljit tweeted.

Again what I said was true, hypothetically speaking if this matter was in court today I would have been officially vindicated, next time chillar party before abusing, harassing, mocking or targeting me remember you are talking to the MOTHER of all fathers...#Diljit_Kitthe_aa pic.twitter.com/cBcIOSkYNF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ?

Everyone is looking for him here on twitter pic.twitter.com/Sbx6K4Shvb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya.. Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan.. AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE #MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 11, 2020

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress had earlier in the day attacked Diljit and Priyanka Chopra for their support to farmers’ protest. Diljit and Kangana previously engaged in a Twitter war after Kangana’s misleading tweet on an elderly woman farmer protester. Diljit had slammed Kangana for the tweet and used Punjabi to counter the actress.