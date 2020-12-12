हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Diljit Dosanjh's reply to Kangana Ranaut's 'Diljit kitthe aa' tweet wins heart

Pic Courtesy (L-R): Instagram/diljitdosanjh- Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh’s latest dig at Kangana Ranaut has left Twitter in splits. Responding to Kangana who had asked yesterday (December 11) ‘Diljit_Kitthe_aa’, Diljit tweeted his day’s schedule.

The actor-singer wrote in Punjabi, “Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..Fer Sara Din Kam Kita.. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE. #MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja”.

Kangana had earlier put out two tweets with the hashtag ‘Diljit_Kitthe_aa’ which translates to ‘Where is Diljit?’. Kangana tweeted, “Again what I said was true, hypothetically speaking if this matter was in court today I would have been officially vindicated, next time chillar party before abusing, harassing, mocking or targeting me remember you are talking to the MOTHER of all fathers...#Diljit_Kitthe_aa.”

In another tweet, Kangana said people are looking for Diljit on Twitter.

This is what Kangana and Diljit tweeted.

 

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress had earlier in the day attacked Diljit and Priyanka Chopra for their support to farmers’ protest. Diljit and Kangana previously engaged in a Twitter war after Kangana’s misleading tweet on an elderly woman farmer protester. Diljit had slammed Kangana for the tweet and used Punjabi to counter the actress.

