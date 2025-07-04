New Delhi: Popular actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently shut down rumours of his removal from Border 2 by sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video. The controversy erupted after Indian film bodies demanded a complete ban on the actor for working with Pakistani actress Hania Amir in Sardaarji 3.

However, reports state that producer Bhushan Kumar’s intervention led the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to revoke the ban on the actor.

Ashoke Pandit, who is associated with FWICE, warned of further consequences for casting Diljit in future projects.

FWICE Lifts Ban on Diljit Dosanjh

According to a report by India Today, FWICE lifted the ban on Diljit for his upcoming film Border 2. The president of the association, BN Tiwari, shared that the decision was made after Bhushan Kumar personally reached out and pleaded on Diljit’s behalf.

Bhushan Kumar said, “Yes, the ban has been revoked for this project.” However, the non-cooperation directive against the actor still continues, as Ashoke Pandit clarified: “So, we have a non-cooperation against Diljit continuing. Anyone else who casts him must be prepared for the consequences. The Federation won’t be responsible for the financial losses that might follow.”

Border 2

Diljit Dosanjh was locked in for Border 2 and began shooting alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles.

The film is the sequel to the 1987 release Border and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Diljit posted a behind-the-scenes video from Border 2 with the caption: “BORDER 2.”

Sardaarji 3 Row

After the brutal Pahalgam attack in India on April 22, Indian film bodies imposed a ban on all Pakistani actors working in Indian films.

Calls for a ban intensified on Diljit after the Hania Amir starrer was released outside India on June 27.

Earlier, FWICE had written a letter to the makers of Border 2, expressing disappointment with the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in the film. In its letter addressed to Bhushan Kumar (Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series), JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta (Producers, JP Films), and director Anurag Singh—FWICE stated it was “deeply disappointed” with the casting of Diljit.