Diljit Dosanjh Shares All The Fun BTS About His Met Gala Debut

Mumbai: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made quite a splash with his grand debut at the Met Gala this year.

Keeping in tune with the theme of this year, he stayed true to his Punjabi roots. Now, adding to the excitement, Diljit decided to give the netizens a glimpse of all the chaotic fun that went on behind his Met Gala debut.

Diljit took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of behind-the-scenes footage from his experience at the Met Gala. "BEHIND THE SCENE OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE", Diljit wrote in the caption.

In the video shared by him, Diljit was asked, "Is there someone at the Met, that you're excited to meet or looking forward to meet?" To this, the 'Soorma' actor gave a sassy reply, saying, "Don't take me wrong, but I am excited that everyone is going to look at me.

" In another BTS clip, the singer shared that he is not nervous at all, "We're not nervous at all, the ones who invited us should be nervous." The post further included a video of Diljit being greeted by the paparazzi as he stepped out of his hotel room.

Diljit's outfit for the Met was inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, the ruler of Patiala. He made a lot of heads turn in a white suit, with a white drape and an embellished turban. His outfit was accessorized with a green and white stone necklace, which was also based on Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's original Cartier necklace.

Giving the outfit his own touch, Diljit had the map of Punjab in the Gurmukhi script embroidered on his drape. Treating his InstaFam with some clicks of himself from Met Gala, the 'Jatt & Juliet' actor wrote, "MAIN HOON Punjab #metgala...Inspired by The Theme of Black Dandyism, I Bring My Turban, My Culture & My Mother Tongue “ Punjab“ to The MET GALA.

Thank You So Much..Dear @prabalgurung @theannawintour @cartier @golecha_jewels @abhilashatd."