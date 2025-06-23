Diljit Dosanjh To Get Banned? Actor Faces Backlash Over Hania Aamir’s Casting In Sardaarji 3

New Delhi: The trailer launch of Sardaarji 3 has stirred controversy among fans of Diljit Dosanjh after it featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a prominent role. Earlier reports had suggested that Aamir was dropped from the Punjabi blockbuster franchise, but the newly released trailer indicates otherwise.

The decision to retain Hania Aamir in the film has sparked outrage among sections of the public and members of the Indian film industry. Some have even labeled the move as “anti-national.”

As of now, the trailer is reportedly unavailable for viewing in India, and the film is not expected to be released in the country.

The controversy after the Pahalgam terror attack which escalated the tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly criticized Diljit Dosanjh for collaborating with a Pakistani actor and has called for a complete ban on his future projects.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, stated:“We had written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier, and they refused to grant the film a certificate. I have seen Hania’s tweets during Operation Sindoor as well. We will take action and ask producers not to work with him [Diljit]. He should be completely boycotted by music labels and the Punjabi film industry. Diljit is a compulsive Pakistani lover.”

(This is a developing story)