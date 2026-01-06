Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003870https://zeenews.india.com/people/diljit-dosanjh-turns-42-ahan-shetty-suniel-shetty-shower-love-on-him-amid-border-2-journey-3003870.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleDiljit Dosanjh Turns 42: Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty Shower Love On Him Amid Border 2 Journey
DILJIT DOSANJH

Diljit Dosanjh Turns 42: Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty Shower Love On Him Amid Border 2 Journey

As Diljit Dosanjh celebrated his birthday, Ahan Shetty and Suniel Shetty expressed gratitude and admiration for his support as they gear up for Border 2.

|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Turns 42: Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty Shower Love On Him Amid Border 2 Journey(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Ahan Shetty, who will be working with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh for the first time in the forthcoming war drama "Border-2," thanked him for lending his support during this journey.

Ahan took to his Insta Stories and shared a video of Diljit lovingly feeding cake to him with a massive smile on his face.

Showering love on the 'Jatt &amp; Juliet' actor on his birthday, Ahan penned on social media, "Happy birthday @diljitdosanjh sir. Thank you for always being so kind and supportive throughout this journey. Lots of love sir," followed by a red heart emoji.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ahan's father, and actor Suniel Shetty, who had been a part of the original drama, "Border", also thanked Diljit for always standing by his son.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

Wishing him all the best for his journey ahead, Suniel Shetty added, "Happy Birthday @diljitdosanjh! May your music keep soaring across skies, touching hearts wherever you go. And Thank you for always standing by Ahan with so much warmth...tussi sach-much dil jeet lete ho paaji!

"Keep flying, keep shining, keep inspiring," he concluded.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, “Border 2” enjoys an ensemble cast comprising Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh, along with others.

Also Read | Who Am I? Son Of A Roadways Ticket Checker, THIS Tenth Pass Singer Rose From Rs 2,000 Payday To Sold-Out Concerts

Presented by Gulshan Kumar &amp; T-Series, along with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2” will reach the cinema halls on January 23.

In another update, Diljit also surprised his admirers on his birthday by announcing a global collaboration with Colombian superstar J. Balvin for the upcoming song “Senorita”.

Diljit took to the IG and posted a glimpse of the music video of the “Senorita” track, along with the caption, “Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia Big Brother @jbalvin X 2026 @rajranjodhofficial @mixsingh @sharicsequeira Hello Balvinistas.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversharing
Why Oversharing Can Backfire? 7 Personal Things You Should Always Keep Private
West Bengal voter list
West Bengal Draft Voter List: ECI To Hear 91 Lakh Logical Discrepancy Cases
Sonia Gandhi
Delhi Court Extends Sonia Gandhi's Deadline To Respond On Voter List Complaint
West Bengal SIR
West Bengal SIR: ECI To Summon Voters With Logical Discrepancies
Kota
Watch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 06-1-2026: Sthree Sakthi SS 501 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Technology
Starlink Satellites Are Moving Closer to Earth And Will Internet Be Affected?
ganga ram hospital sonia gandhi
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital
PM Modi
Anti-Modi, Shah Slogans At JNU Trigger Political Row; BJP Slams Students
Pakistan Spy arrested
Ambala Construction Supervisor Arrested For Spying For Pakistan