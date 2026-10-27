/Diljit Dosanjh visits Taj Mahal ahead of Aura India Tour 2026; Delhi concert permission confirmed

"It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October is being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused. Given the festive season and the heightened caution it calls for, Delhi Police asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place," the statement by BMS read.