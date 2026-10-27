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Diljit Dosanjh visits Taj Mahal ahead of Aura India Tour 2026; Delhi concert permission confirmed

Ahead of kickstarting his Aura India Tour 2026 in Delhi on October 30, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made a surprise visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, even as organizers confirmed full clearance from Delhi Police for his opening concert.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh visits Taj Mahal ahead of Aura India Tour 2026; Delhi concert permission confirmed
Image Credit: @diljitdosanjh/instagram

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Diljit Dosanjh visits Taj Mahal ahead of Aura India Tour 2026; Delhi concert permission confirmed
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